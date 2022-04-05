SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some state lawmakers are pushing ahead with attempts to beef up California gun laws, which are already the toughest in the country.

“We’re saying enough is enough. Talk is cheap,” said Assembly Member Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.

A group of lawmakers and activists on Tuesday urged the State Legislature to support their efforts in the wake of the mass shooting that happened steps away from the State Capitol.

“How do we save our brothers and sisters and our babies from senseless murders and slaughters that not only we have seen around this country, but in our own backyard,” said Assembly Member Mike Gipson, D-Los Angeles.

Lawmakers in the State Senate Judiciary Committee heard those calls Tuesday and approved Senate Bill 1327. It’s a measure that will allow private citizens to sue makers, sellers and deliverers of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns.

Gun groups and legal gun owners were in opposition.

Democrats said they will support the bill but have concerns with the law being modeled after Texas’s abortion law.

“It is my hope and desire this bill not proceed because the Texas law is found to be wrong, unconstitutional and crazy. This comes under the ‘Monkey See, Monkey Do’ rubric,” said state Sen. Tom Umberg, D-Orange County.

Senator Bob Hertzberg defended the proposal.

“Certainly we’re trying to make a point. Obviously, we don’t think that law is right, but if that law is the law of the land, then we’re going to use this additional tool,” Hertzberg said.

Other tools the legislature will consider include efforts to allow private citizens, local government and the California attorney general to sue gun makers and sellers, restrict ghost guns and ban the marketing of certain weapons to children.

And while California can add to its existing gun laws, state lawmakers said the federal government needs to help.

“It is incumbent upon us to call on our federal partners to step up now,” said Assembly Member Rebecca Bauer Kahan, D-Orinda.

Senate Bill 1327 passed its first hurdle. The bill will head to the state Senate Public Safety Committee.