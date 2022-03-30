SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Time is running out for tenants and landlords.

Hundreds of thousands of renters could face the process of being evicted, starting tomorrow.

But there’s a possibility they could get another three months of protection.

They would be covered under a new legislation that is being rushed through the state legislature right now.

Current state law says tenants cannot be evicted as long as they have an application pending for rental assistance.

But that law is set to expire tomorrow and landlords can begin evicting tenants on April 1.

Right now new legislation is before the California State Senate and they want to extend those protections.

If it passes tenants with pending applications would not face eviction through the end of June.

That legislation is moving along at lightning speed.

The California State Assembly approved it on a 60-0 vote Monday.

Right now it requires two-thirds vote in the state senate.

If the bill does not pass and is not signed by the governor by tomorrow renters will not receive any protections.

Landlords will be able to take those tenants to court over missed rent starting Friday.

The East Bay Housing Association represents 1,600 members that own about 40,000 of rental housing housing over 100,000 residents.

The CEO says they’ve helped more than 200 people apply for rent relief.

However, they’ve found the state’s rent relief program lags.

“We’re still hearing from a lot of them, that we’ve helped months ago, even earlier on, are still waiting to receive those funds both renter and the property owners are really in dire need and the distribution of those funds has been really slow,” he said.

Today a Senate committee is expected to discuss the renters protections.

The full senate is expected to vote on the bill tomorrow and then it will be sent to the governor for his signature.

If the governor signs the bill renters would have until June 30 for rent relief.