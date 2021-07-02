LAX departures were halted, terminals evacuated for suspicious item investigation, now cleared

An unattended bag prompted the brief partial evacuation of two Los Angeles International Airport terminals, snarling traffic Friday morning, officials said.

Around 7 a.m., Airport Police responded to Terminal 2 to check out the “potentially suspicious item” as the terminal’s ticketing level and part of Terminal 1 were evacuated amid the busy Fourth of July travel holiday.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad responded and declared the bag safe around 8 a.m., kickstarting efforts to get travelers back on their way.

The terminal’s brief closure resulted in traffic outside the airport being temporarily closed on the upper departures level. Travelers were told to use the arrivals level.

Traffic was seen moving bumper-to-bumper outside the airport, even after the suspicious item was cleared.

“Airport Police and operations personnel are working hard to get everyone moving again in the central terminal area. We are deploying additional resources to help people get moving,” LAX officials tweeted.

No further details were immediately available.

