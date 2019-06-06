LAX flights grounded, cancelled because of power outage

RENTON, WA – MARCH 22: A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner takes off from Renton Municipal Airport near the company’s factory, on March 22, 2019 in Renton, Washington. After two crashes of 737 MAX planes in five months, the model has been grounded from from passenger flights by aviation authorities throughout the world. (Photo by […]

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A power surge at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted flight delays and cancellations and some passengers found themselves stuck in their planes.



LAX says a power “bump” caused the airport to automatically switch to emergency generators shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Three terminals remain without power more than three hours later.



Some passengers were stuck on planes on the ground because jetways weren’t working, although video showed others disembarking by stairs.



Southwest Airlines has canceled all remaining outbound flights. About a half-dozen United Airlines flights reportedly were diverted. Others are being kept on the ground.



The outage affects several terminals and parking structures and everything from lights to cash registers at airport restaurants. The airport’s signature colored pylons are also dark.



There’s no word on what caused the problem.

