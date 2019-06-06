LAX flights grounded, cancelled because of power outage

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner takes off from Renton Municipal Airport near the company's factory, on March 22, 2019 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A power surge at Los Angeles International Airport has prompted flight delays and cancellations and some passengers found themselves stuck in their planes.



LAX says a power "bump" caused the airport to automatically switch to emergency generators shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Three terminals remain without power more than three hours later.

LAX Update: Due to an ongoing power disruption, @SouthwestAir has cancelled all remaining outbound flights from LAX this evening. All passengers will be advised to visit https://t.co/ZCrtG9fivB for rebooking info. #LAXalert — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) June 6, 2019



Some passengers were stuck on planes on the ground because jetways weren't working, although video showed others disembarking by stairs.



Southwest Airlines has canceled all remaining outbound flights. About a half-dozen United Airlines flights reportedly were diverted. Others are being kept on the ground.



The outage affects several terminals and parking structures and everything from lights to cash registers at airport restaurants. The airport's signature colored pylons are also dark.



There's no word on what caused the problem.

