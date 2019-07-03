Leave your guns at home, even if fake, authorities warn after woman totes rifle at Aptos beach

APTOS (KRON) – A woman was spotted holding what appeared to be a rifle at Seacliff State Beach in Monterey Bay.

The woman was dressed in a costume which made people think it was part of a photo shoot.

But other people say it was not the right place or time to do that, especially with children around.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office says openly carrying a gun even if it’s a replica, is not a good idea.

“They may know it’s a replica. As we’ve seen in the picture they’re walking around having a good time with what they know may be a fake firearm, but our responding officers don’t have any idea what they’re walking into, as well as the other public member that are on the beach,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they want people to report when a gun is seen in a public setting like the beach, no matter if they think it’s real or fake.