LeBron James sends taco truck to crews battling Getty Fire in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Lakers forward LeBron James, who was forced to evacuate his Brentwood home during the Getty Fire, sent one of the city’s most popular taco trucks to feed crews battling the destructive blaze on Tuesday.

“Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in his tweet.

Shout out to @KingJames for generously sending over a taco truck to support our LA firefighters, first responders, and law enforcement folks that have been on the front lines fighting the #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/USSSoFXber — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 29, 2019

The mayor shared photos of firefighters enjoying food from the truck.

Though Garcetti didn’t share many details about the food truck, highly-rated Mariscos Jalisco revealed on Instagram that James hired them to serve the crews. They shared the location of the truck as Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also tweeted thanks to James after touring the Getty Fire burn area in Brentwood and participating in an afternoon news conference.

James has been vocal on the social media platform since the Getty Fire began early Monday, saying that he was having trouble finding a place to accommodate his family during the blaze. He also said he was praying for others who were affected by the fire.

“Pretty please get to safety ASAP,” the Laker star tweeted Monday.

In another tweet, James sent “best wishes” to first responders.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said Tuesday that 24 fire departments responded to the Getty Fire, and 1,165 personnel are assigned to the incident.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Getty Fire had grown to 656 acres and was 15% contained. Thousands remain under mandatory evacuation in the burn area and will not be able to return to their homes until at least Wednesday, officials said.

Eight homes have been destroyed and at least six others were damaged in the fire.

Thank you, @KingJames, for generously sending a taco truck to support our @LAFD firefighters, first responders, and partner agencies working to fight the #GettyFire. pic.twitter.com/rgTSMgWXLU — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 29, 2019

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019