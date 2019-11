BAKERSFIELD (KRON) – Drivers beware – take it slow and drive appropriately for current weather conditions.

CHP is reporting light snow falling in the Frazier Park area to Gorman, according to KGET.

Just before 7 a.m. CHP announced the closure of two lanes of southbound I-5 at Laval Road and has requested a hard closure of the highway due to flooding.

CHP is advising you to take alternate routes if you plan on traveling on I-5 through the Grapevine.

