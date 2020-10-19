Newsom: CA won’t distribute COVID-19 vaccines without approval of state experts

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the formation of a new group of California physician scientists that will review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine that receives FDA approval for distribution.

In a press conference, Newsom said the Scientific Safety Review Workgroup of acclaimed experts will independently review any vaccine that receives federal approval and verify its safety.

Additionally, he said the state will not allow any distribution of federally-approved coronavirus vaccines until it is reviewed by the panel of experts.

“Our response to COVID-19 has and will continue to lead with data and science including when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Newsom. “California leads in science and by bringing together our state’s brightest scientific minds, we can ensure that any vaccine distributed here meets safety requirements.”

Newsom added that because supplies of the vaccine will be limited, the first doses should go to:

Health care workers

First responders

Others who are vulnerable to coronavirus

Additionally, Newsom said the group will develop California-specific guidance for how to prioritize and allocate vaccines when supplies are limited.

