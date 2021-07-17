List: Candidates appearing in California’s recall election

(KTXL) — The list of candidates who will appear on the ballot for California’s recall election has been released.

The “Notice to Candidates” provides a candidate’s information such as their party preference and name.

A total of 41 candidates will have their names on the ballot. Some are listed below and the full list can be seen here.

Candidates:

BREAKING: 41 candidates total met filing qualifications and requirements for the California Governor’s recall election. Their tax returns will be released tomorrow.



Larry Elder is not on the list. https://t.co/AbksFGLfLs — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 18, 2021

Talk radio personality Larry Elder had announced he was running, but Elder was not on the list released Saturday night.

The special election is set for Sept. 14 and counties across California are rushing to prepare.

“We are, as all of us are, scrambling,” said Donna Johnston, the president of the California Association of Clerks and Elections Officials. “It’s a little earlier than we had hoped for.”

Officials set the date after the association advised that Sept. 14 would be the earliest possible date. Ballots will be mailed out to all registered voters in California starting Aug. 16.

A Certified List of Candidates will be available July 21.

This is a developing story.