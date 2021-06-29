List: These California cities will see a sales tax hike on July 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several cities will have a Sales & Use tax hike go into effect on July 1.

Most of the raises were approved by California voters in the Nov. 2020 election, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration said.

The state’s sales tax “applies to all retail sales of goods and merchandise except those sales specifically exempted by law,” according to the administration.

The use tax generally applies to the storage, use, or other consumption in California of goods purchased from retailers in transactions not subject to the sales tax.

Use tax may also apply to purchases shipped to a California consumer from another state, including purchases made by mail order, telephone, or Internet, the administration said.

Here’s a breakdown of where the increases are coming, and by how much: