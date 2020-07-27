LIVE NOW: Protesters gather outside Gov. Newsom’s home, chain themselves to front gate

The Latest: Monday (July 27)

9 a.m.

CHP officers have begun cutting the chains of the protesters surrounding those chained to the gate.

8:30 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers have approached the protesters, warning them of the possibility of arrest.

Most protesters have dispersed, aside from those chained to the home’s fence.

Original story below

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) – Dozens of protesters gathered outside Governor Gavin Newsom’s Fair oaks home Monday morning.

The protesters – some of them chained to the home’s front gate – are criticizing the governor for what they say is a mishandling of COVID-19 in prison and immigration detention systems.

The group says keeping convicted people and detainees locked up is a risk to their lives.

There are at least 545 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 47 inmates have died of coronavirus across California prisons.

Law enforcement is present at the scene but there have been no attempts to disperse the crowd.

This is a developing story.

Dozens of protestors gather outside of @GavinNewsom 's home criticizing @CAgovernor for what they believe is a mishandling of COVID-19 in the prison and immigration detention systems @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/cbLBVN3Vj9 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) July 27, 2020

CHP had been giving the protestors wide berth for about two hours. No longer. They are moving in @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/1tqFxnsS4v — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) July 27, 2020