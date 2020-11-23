Newsom says new age group responsible for 60% of COVID cases

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled at 1:30 p.m.

Newsom will join the conference remotely after announcing he and his family are quarantining after being exposed to the virus.

Last week, Newsom mandated a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all counties in the purple tier amid a surge in coronavirus cases.