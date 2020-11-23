Newsom says new age group responsible for 60% of COVID cases

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference is scheduled at 1:30 p.m.
Newsom will join the conference remotely after announcing he and his family are quarantining after being exposed to the virus.
Last week, Newsom mandated a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all counties in the purple tier amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Latest Posts
- Biden begins nominating cabinet members as Trump continues to fight election results
- ‘Jeopardy!’ resumes production with guest hosts
- Target Black Friday deals: Final week of discounts released
- New players added to 49ers’ Reserve/COVID-19 list
- Michigan officials certify election, sealing Biden victory