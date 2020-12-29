LIVE: Health officials give new details on California stay-at-home orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s health and human services secretary will announce whether parts of the state will have an extended stay-at-home order.

Dr. Mark Ghaly is speaking at noon on Tuesday with the latest information. They are expected to extend the order for southern parts of the state.

The stay-at-home order is in effect for a minimum of three weeks once a region’s ICU capacity drops below 15%. Southern California and San Joaquin Valley have zero capacity with no hope that capacity will bounce back any time soon.

Over the last 14 days, COVID hospitalizations have increased by 36.5% statewide, Ghaly said on Tuesday, with 20,390 patients currently in treatment. ICU hospitalizations have increased by 35.1%.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday said they are worried for a ““surge on top of a surge” as people ignore advice to stay home for the holidays.

California is broken into regions to determine where a stay-at-home order is in effect and for how long. The Bay Area’s order is officially until January 8, but might also be extended.