LIVE TODAY: California officials give coronavirus update

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California officials on Tuesday will hold a press conference at noon to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will also discuss California county reopening tiers and the COVID-19 vaccine.

California’s death toll has climbed rapidly since the worst surge of the pandemic started in mid-October. New cases and hospitalizations surged to record highs but have declined rapidly in the last two weeks.

Deaths remain staggeringly high, however, with more than 3,800 in the last week.

Lats week Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the state’s stay-at-home order and statewide curfew.

Most of California including the Bay Area returned to the most restrictive tier of a four-level, color-coded system for determining what businesses can open.

It allows up to three households to gather outside, the resumption of low-contact recreation like golf and skiing, and the reopening of outdoor gyms. Bars and wineries that don’t serve food can’t open.

Check back at noon for the live press conference and latest updates.