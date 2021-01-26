LIVE TODAY: Dr. Ghaly to give CA COVID briefing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s top health official Dr. Mark Ghaly is providing more information to the latest on COVID-19 trends at noon on Tuesday.

The briefing follows a major announcement from Monday, when the California Department of Public Health gave the go-ahead to remove the stay-at-home orders which blanketed the state for about a month.

Counties and California went back to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system of tiered reopening — most starting from the Purple, most restrictive tier.

Ghaly is expected to re-examine the tier assignments during the afternoon briefing.

Here’s how reopening works under the Purple tier:

Retail stores: Open indoors at 25% capacity

Open indoors at 25% capacity Shopping malls: Open indoors at 25% capacity, closed food courts/common areas

Open indoors at 25% capacity, closed food courts/common areas Personal care/grooming: Open indoors

Open indoors Museums, zoos & aquariums: Open outdoors only

Open outdoors only Places of worship : Open outdoors only

: Open outdoors only Movie theatres: Open outdoors only

Open outdoors only Hotels/lodging: Open

Open Gyms/fitness centers: Open outdoors only

Open outdoors only Restaurants: Outdoor dining/takeout only

Outdoor dining/takeout only Wineries: Outdoor only

Outdoor only Bars/breweries/distilleries: Closed

Closed Family entertainment centers (mini golfing, batting cages, etc): Outdoor only

(mini golfing, batting cages, etc): Outdoor only Cardrooms: Outdoor only

Outdoor only Offices: Remote

Remote Pro sports: Open without live audiences

Open without live audiences Amusement parks: Closed

Now that the state is back to its tier system, counties are able to make headway in further reopening if trends get better.

At one point, San Francisco county had made it to the least restrictive tier – the Yellow – which allows for most indoor businesses to resume operations (with enhanced safety measures in place).

But the sense of somewhat-normalcy was brief, with COVID-19 cases surging nationwide as Thanksgiving approached, snapping the entire Bay Area back into strict safety precautions.

The Bay Area had been under its stay-at-home order from Dec. 17, 2020 to Jan. 25, 2021. Some individual counties had opted to enact the order even sooner, however.

The tier system uses positivity rates and case numbers to decide whether a county goes forward, backward or stays stagnant.

As of Monday, here’s where the entire state stands in COVID-19 data trends:

CASES: 3,136,158 total | 27,007 new cases on Sunday

DEATHS: 37,118 total | 328 new deaths on Sunday

TESTS: 40,688,908 total | 403,193 new tests on Sunday

Check the interactive map provided by the state for more details: