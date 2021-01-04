LIVE TODAY: Newsom to give first coronavirus briefing of new year

SACRAMENTO (KRON/AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled for noon.

This will be Newsom’s first coronavirus briefing of 2021.

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths alone. Hospitals in the area are overwhelmed, and are struggling to keep up with basics such as oxygen as they treat an unprecedented number of patients with respiratory issues. On Saturday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews arrived to update some hospital’s oxygen delivery systems.

The California Department of Public Health on Friday reported more than than 47,189 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to nearly 2.3 million. Nearly 26,000 people have died from the virus in the state.

The previous single-day record of 432 deaths was set on Tuesday.

Nationally, an average of just over 2,500 people have died of COVID-19 over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins data. The number of daily newly reported cases in that period has averaged close to 195,000, a decline from two weeks earlier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.