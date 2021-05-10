Live today: Newsom to announce details on $600 stimulus payments for Californians

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday is expected to announce details about California’s economic recovery plan that would put money in the pockets of a majority of Californians.

Newsom will host a press conference live from Alameda County at 10 a.m. to unveil his $11.9 billion economic recovery package for the state.

Up to two-thirds of Californians will reportedly receive checks of $600 or more, and families with children getting an additional $500, the Sacramento Bee reports.

If approved, this plan would increase the Golden State Stimulus package Newsom signed into law in February. That package included one-time $600 payments for nearly 6 million residents who received the state’s earned income tax credit, and an extra $600 for low-income undocumented taxpayers.

The governor wants to help California rebound from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as Newsom continues to aim for a statewide June 15 reopening.

On Mother’s Day, Newsom revealed via video that he aims to fund thousands more child care slots and invest millions in child care providers and families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News