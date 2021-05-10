Live today: Newsom to announce details on $600 stimulus payments for Californians

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday is expected to announce details about California’s economic recovery plan that would put money in the pockets of a majority of Californians.

Newsom will host a press conference live from Alameda County at 10 a.m. to unveil his $11.9 billion economic recovery package for the state.

Up to two-thirds of Californians will reportedly receive checks of $600 or more, and families with children getting an additional $500, the Sacramento Bee reports.

If approved, this plan would increase the Golden State Stimulus package Newsom signed into law in February. That package included one-time $600 payments for nearly 6 million residents who received the state’s earned income tax credit, and an extra $600 for low-income undocumented taxpayers.

The governor wants to help California rebound from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as Newsom continues to aim for a statewide June 15 reopening.

On Mother’s Day, Newsom revealed via video that he aims to fund thousands more child care slots and invest millions in child care providers and families.