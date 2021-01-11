LIVE SOON: Newsom to give coronavirus briefing as CA deaths top 30,000

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for noon.

California desperately needs more medical workers at facilities swamped by coronavirus patients, and almost no help is coming from a volunteer program that Newsom created at the start of the pandemic.

An army of 95,000 initially raised their hands, but just 14 are now working in the field.

Newsom said very few volunteers met qualifications for the California Health Corps, and only a tiny sliver have the high-level experience needed to help with the most serious virus cases.

California health authorities reported a record high of 695 coronavirus deaths Saturday, raising the state’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 29,233.ewsom on Friday revealed the most expensive budget in state history — a $227 billion spending plan highlighted by a $15 billion one-time surplus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.