SF Mayor Breed to give update on city’s response to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed and SF Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax on Monday will provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The update comes as California’s stay-at-home order was lifted. This means counties are reverting back to the original color-coded tier system.
Over the weekend, the Bay Area reported a significant jump in ICU capacity.
As of Saturday, ICU capacity in the Bay Area has jumped to 23.4%.
Here’s a look at the ICU capacity in other California regions:
- Northern California: 41.2%
- Greater Sacramento: 11.9%
- San Joaquin Valley: 1.3%
- Southern California: 0%