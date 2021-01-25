SF Mayor Breed to give update on city’s response to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed and SF Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax on Monday will provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The update comes as California’s stay-at-home order was lifted. This means counties are reverting back to the original color-coded tier system.

Over the weekend, the Bay Area reported a significant jump in ICU capacity.

As of Saturday, ICU capacity in the Bay Area has jumped to 23.4%.

Here’s a look at the ICU capacity in other California regions: