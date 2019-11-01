Lodi woman intentionally ran over, killed her estranged husband, police say

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is accused of running over her estranged husband in Lodi as witnesses said he tried to get away from her Wednesday.

Investigators said Eduardo Gonzales took out a restraining order back in February against his wife, Stephanie Gonzales.

“There was a history with our department with them and domestic violence issues,” Lodi Police Detective Michael Hitchcock said.

Police said she violated the order twice, including on Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told police the couple was fighting in the area of Pine and Kelly streets in Lodi when things escalated.

“He was just kinda pushing her off. And she jumped literally up on top of him and knocked him to the ground,” witness Adam Farrow said. “And he’s in the middle of the street on the ground and he says, ‘I love you. Stop.’”

Farrow said he witnessed the fight. He said after the man was shoved, he saw him run down the center of the street and trip and fall, leaving one shoe behind.

“We heard tires squealing, engine revved up, and apparently at that point, she had run over him,” Farrow told FOX40.

Farrow said Stephanie then put the car in reverse and backed over Eduardo to get away.

“She drove by, looking out the window with a big grin on her face,” Farrow said.

Farrow said he dialed 911, while his coworker held the victim’s hand as he drew his last breath.

Investigators said Stephanie Gonzales drove several miles away into a rural area, where she crashed into another vehicle.

“It’s very upsetting for us when we see that there’s court orders in place and they’re not successful at protecting the people they’re supposed to protect,” Hitchcock said.