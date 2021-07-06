Longtime stalker caught on surveillance peeping in California woman’s bedroom window: sheriff

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Northern California man was arrested and accused of stalking a woman for roughly a year.

A surveillance camera at the woman’s North Auburn home caught a man standing in her backyard and looking through her bedroom window just before 1 a.m. on June 28, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The footage also showed the man fondling himself with his shorts down as he looked through the window, the sheriff’s office reported.

The woman called 911 and deputies got to the home only to see the man running away, the sheriff’s office said. A K-9 looked for the man but couldn’t find him.

The next morning, the sheriff’s office said they got a call from 21-year-old Joshua Tucker, from Auburn, who identified himself as the person who was caught outside the woman’s home.

As they spoke with Tucker, the sheriff’s office said they discovered he had been stalking the woman for about a year and tried to get into her house multiple times.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted residential burglary, stalking, peeping and engaging in a lewd act in a public place.