Looking to hit the slopes on Super Bowl Sunday? Tahoe ski resort offers 49ers-themed deals

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — If you’d rather spend Sunday at Sugar Bowl rather than watching the Super Bowl — the Lake Tahoe ski resort has some deals in honor of the 49ers’ championship appearance.

The ski resort is offering $49 lift tickets along with $49 ski and snowboard rentals on Sunday.

In comparison, a one-day lift ticket is usually $121 for adults and $61 if you buy in advance.

The resort suggests reserving lift tickets ahead of time online.

Demo skis will also be available for $49 and rooms at the Sugar Bowl Hotel will be priced at $149 per night.

For more information on the resorts Super Bowl Sunday deals, click here.