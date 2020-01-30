Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Looking to hit the slopes on Super Bowl Sunday? Tahoe ski resort offers 49ers-themed deals

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — If you’d rather spend Sunday at Sugar Bowl rather than watching the Super Bowl — the Lake Tahoe ski resort has some deals in honor of the 49ers’ championship appearance.

The ski resort is offering $49 lift tickets along with $49 ski and snowboard rentals on Sunday.

In comparison, a one-day lift ticket is usually $121 for adults and $61 if you buy in advance.

The resort suggests reserving lift tickets ahead of time online.

Demo skis will also be available for $49 and rooms at the Sugar Bowl Hotel will be priced at $149 per night.

For more information on the resorts Super Bowl Sunday deals, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News