Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Los Angeles becomes 1st major city to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Moentmann, Leon Wheeler

In this Friday, April 24, 2020 photo, Wayne State University medical school student Michael Moentmann swabs Leon Wheeler’s nostril at a COVID-19 testing center in Detroit. Moentmann, 23, had planned to observe surgeries this spring but then a highly contagious virus disrupted everything. So he’s volunteering in one of America’s hardest-hit cities, testing police officers, firefighters, bus drivers and other essential workers who keep Detroit running. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Los Angeles is offering coronavirus testing to all residents, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday.

Los Angeles is now the first major city to offer testing to all its residents.

Garcetti said testing is still a priority for those with symptoms, but those without symptoms can also be tested.

Los Angeles County has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,000 deaths.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News