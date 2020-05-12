Los Angeles County’s stay-at-home orders to last through July

FILE – In this March 20, 2020 file photo, extremely light traffic moves along the 110 Harbor Freeway toward downtown mid afternoon, in Los Angeles. For the millions of Americans living under some form of lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, not knowing when the restrictions will end is a major source of anxiety. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Tuesday said the county’s stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended through July, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The county last week relaxed some restrictions, allowing some retailers to offer curbside pickup with social distancing, and also permitting some beaches to reopen this week.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting, Ferrer said the easing of restrictions will be slow due to the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the county.

At last check, there are more than 67,000 confirmed cases in Los Angeles County, with more than 2,700 deaths – the most in California.

Latest Stories: