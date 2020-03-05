Los Angeles driver escapes serious injury after turning into path of oncoming train

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — A Southern California driver is lucky to be alive after turning into the path of an oncoming train this week.

Police released a video of the collision that happened Tuesday morning in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles.

The video shows the driver turning left in front of the oncoming train after slowing down near the tracks. The light-rail Metro Blue Line train then plows into the BMW at the intersection. It appears only one gate arm was down at the intersection as the train was approaching, allowing the driver to go through.

LAPD Det. Moses Castillo, who shared the video on social media, said it’s fortunate the collision was not worse.

“This driver made it out alive with only scrapes & bruises,” the detective tweeted. “We are grateful this was not a fatal collision.”

The driver in the BMW was released from a hospital Wednesday morning.

This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices. pic.twitter.com/udDSkeDTPn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2020

