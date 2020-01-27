Live Now
Los Angeles landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant

California

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) — Buildings illuminated in purple and yellow as fans morn the death of Kobe Bryant.

The NBA superstar was among the nine killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning, including his 13-year-old daughter Gigi.

The news shocked the entire world — especially his adopted home Los Angeles. Bryant grew up in Philadelphia, but after heading to the NBA straight out of high school, Los Angeles became his new home.

For 20 years, Los Angeles fans loved and adored him.

The city is now honoring the basketball legend by lighting many buildings in purple and yellow.

