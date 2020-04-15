Los Angeles mayor says no concerts or sporting events until 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Dodger Stadium is viewed on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s opening day, now postponed due to the coronavirus, on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Dodgers were slated to play against the San Francisco Giants at the stadium today. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the league will play a full 162 game regular season due to the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The coronavirus pandemic has a lot of questions and concerns up in the air in the United States.

One of those questions — when will we be able to gather for large events?

Sports, concerts, large company events, festivals and more have canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And now, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said concerts and sporting events will not be allowed until 2021.

Mayor Garcetti said unless there is a vaccine, there won’t be mass gatherings until next year.

As of April 15, there are 10,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and 360 deaths. California reported 23,338 cases and 758 deaths.

