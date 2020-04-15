LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The coronavirus pandemic has a lot of questions and concerns up in the air in the United States.
One of those questions — when will we be able to gather for large events?
Sports, concerts, large company events, festivals and more have canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
And now, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said concerts and sporting events will not be allowed until 2021.
Mayor Garcetti said unless there is a vaccine, there won’t be mass gatherings until next year.
As of April 15, there are 10,047 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and 360 deaths. California reported 23,338 cases and 758 deaths.
Latest News Headlines:
- How to correctly wear – and clean – a cloth face covering
- Los Angeles mayor says no concerts or sporting events until 2021
- Lawmakers call to reinstate Captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt
- Agriculture Secretary: Aid is coming to the industry
- San Francisco officials warn there will be consequences for attending 4/20 events