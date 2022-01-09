Los Angeles Taco Bell employee shot dead by customer attempting to pay with counterfeit money: Police

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A Taco Bell employee was shot and killed late Saturday night after someone opened fire in the drive-thru lane of the fast-food chain in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m., when a male suspect drove up to the drive-thru window at the Taco Bell on the 9900 block of Avalon Boulevard and attempted to purchase food with counterfeit money, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

An employee working the drive-thru window reportedly argued with the suspect and refused to accept the fake money, police said. 

That’s when the suspect opened fire at the drive-thru, shooting the employee in the torso, according to LAPD.

The victim, only described as a 41-year-old Hispanic man, died at the scene, officials said. His identity was not immediately released.

Police are searching for at least one suspect who reportedly fled in a black sedan following the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

