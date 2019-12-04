‘Lucky to be alive’: Fresno driver walks away after car sheared in half in high-speed crash

FRESNO (KSEE/KRON) — A driver in Fresno was able to walk away from a horrific crash Tuesday morning that left their car sheared in a half after hitting a big rig on a foggy road.

According to the CHP, the driver of a Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed in the fog and slammed into a big rig — destroying the roof of the car.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Golden State Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue in Fresno.

The driver suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The highway patrol said in a Facebook post that “seat belts work and save lives.”

Photos show the top half of the car complete destroyed with an American flag draped on the back.

The CHP believes speed and fog were factors in the cash.

The CHP is advising drivers to slow down, turn on your low beam lights, limit distractions while driving and always wear a seat belt.