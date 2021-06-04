Lucky vaccinated Californians to win $50K

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s the first week of drawings for California’s vaccine incentive program.

On Friday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom will pick names of residents who have received the COVID-9 vaccine.

The 15 lucky winners get $50,000. They’ll be identified by an anonymous number, but then the state will reach out privately to those who won and get permission to share their identities.

California is throwing in a whopping $116.5 million into the Vax for the Win program, it’s the most money set aside for a vaccine incentive program in the whole country.

On June 15, which is the same day the state is taking away its tiered system for reopening, there will be a drawing for 10 winners to get $1.5 million.

Anyone who has already been vaccinated is automatically entered into the drawings.

But anyone who is just getting vaccinated now, will get a $50 prepaid card.

