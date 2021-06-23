Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits near LAX

A USGS map shows the location of a magnitude 3.4 earthquake that struck near LAX at 5:08 p.m. June 23, 2021.

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was initially reported as magnitude 3.4 but later adjusted to 3.2.

The quake hit at about 5:08 p.m. about 17 miles from downtown Los Angeles, near LAX.

Unlike other earthquakes usually felt in Southern California, this quake felt like a short jolt.

The coordinates for the epicenter given by USGS show the quake hit just east of airport runways, next to a popular plane-watching spot by an In-N-Out at Sepulveda and Lincoln boulevards.

Over 1,500 respondents in the L.A. area felt the quake as weak or light shaking, according to USGS “Did You Feel It?” reporting tool.

Retired Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones chimed in describing the quake as “pretty run of the mill,” adding that unlike the Lennox magnitude 4.0 earthquake on April 5, Wednesday’s temblor was one thrust motion.

