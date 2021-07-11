Maintenance work on historic Bixby Bridge shuts down Hwy 1

Planned maintenance work this month on the Big Sur coast’s historic Bixby Bridge along Highway 1 will result in full overnight closures for three weeks beginning Monday.

The overnight closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The first night of the closure will be Monday.

During the first week of maintenance work, Highway 1 at the Bixby Bridge will be closed from Monday, July 12 through Thursday, July 15, during the above specified hours, according to a Caltrans spokesperson. But, Highway 1 will be open for the weekend beginning at 6:30 a.m. Friday, July 16.

During the second week, Highway 1 will close from Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22, at 10 p.m., reopening at 6:30 a.m. on each of the subsequent mornings. Highway 1 will then be open for the weekend beginning at 6:30 a.m., Friday, July 23.

During the third week, Highway 1 at the Bixby Bridge will be closed Sunday, July 25 through Thursday, July 29, from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Highway 1 at the Bixby Bridge will be open without any additional closures beginning at 6:30 a.m., Friday, July 30.

Caltrans officials said that due to the use of a large crane and other heavy equipment on the bridge during the closure, the roadway will take at least 30 minutes to reopen for emergency vehicles.

Caltrans is working closely with the California Highway Patrol to coordinate traffic control and emergency response during closure hours.

There is no detour for this closure, and traffic control will direct motorists to return along Highway 1 in the direction approached.

Electronic messaging and directional signs will alert motorists in advance of the closure area.

Completed in 1932, Monterey County’s Bixby Bridge is one of the most photographed bridges in California and one of the highest bridges of its kind in the world.