Man accused of robbing bank arrested at strip club

Posted: Jul 08, 2018 01:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 01:32 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man accused of robbing a bank Thursday in Tulare was arrested Saturday at a Bakersfield strip club, according to police.

Steven Alberson was arrested at Deja Vu Showgirls on Golden State Avenue.

Alberson is accused of robbing the Bank of the West in Tulare and making off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Tulare Police Department.

A vehicle believed to have belonged to Alberson at the time of the robbery was found abandoned Friday in Tipton, police said.

Alberson was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on a robbery charge.

He is due in court Tuesday.

