Oakland man accused of sexually assaulting seatmate on flight from Sacramento to Denver

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was set to appear in court Friday after he was accused of sexually assaulting another passenger on a flight from Sacramento to Denver, Colorado, Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Robert Earl Glasper III, from Oakland, was arrested after a victim and a witness told law enforcement he repeatedly touched another passenger before exposing himself and masturbating.

The criminal complaint alleges the victim and the witness noticed Glasper was acting “anxious, distraught, and fidgety” when he got on the plane bound for Denver International Airport. The victim later told law enforcement he thought Glasper was intoxicated.

Before the plane took off, the victim said he noticed Glasper was sitting on his seatbelt, the complaint reads. The victim stood up and Glasper allegedly grabbed his buttocks.

As the flight continued, the complaint alleges Glasper kept putting his hand on the victim’s leg and hands. At one point, Glasper allegedly asked his seatmate to “jerk him off.”

A witness and the female passenger sitting on the other side of the victim eventually flagged down a flight attendant when Glasper allegedly masturbated in his seat, saying to the victim, “Look at this.”

At the time, the witness said “the victim appeared paralyzed and deeply uncomfortable.”

If convicted, Glasper could face over two years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. A detention hearing in the case has been set for Friday morning.