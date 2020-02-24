Man arrested after 2-year-old fatally struck by car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police said they arrested a man wanted on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter after he returned to the scene. Police identified him as 32-year-old Cirilo Martinez Tellez.
According to police, Tellez was driving near a residential area on Sunday when he fatally struck a 2-year-old child. Police said it happened on West Texas Street near First Street and that Tellez had initially fled the scene around 2 p.m.
Tellez returned to the scene within an hour and investigators say alcohol may have been a factor.
