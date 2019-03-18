Man arrested for riding horse while drunk in public

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) - Hold your horses!

A man was arrested for public intoxication in Watsonville after he was found riding his horse while drunk.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a drunk man on a horse in the area near E. Lake Avenue.

CHP eventually conducted an "equine stop" and arrested the man for being drunk in public.

A family member came to pick up the horse and bring it back home.

