Man arrested for riding horse while drunk in public
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) - Hold your horses!
A man was arrested for public intoxication in Watsonville after he was found riding his horse while drunk.
According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a drunk man on a horse in the area near E. Lake Avenue.
CHP eventually conducted an "equine stop" and arrested the man for being drunk in public.
A family member came to pick up the horse and bring it back home.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
