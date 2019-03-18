California

Man arrested for riding horse while drunk in public

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 09:20 AM PDT

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) - Hold your horses!

A man was arrested for public intoxication in Watsonville after he was found riding his horse while drunk. 

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a drunk man on a horse in the area near E. Lake Avenue. 

CHP eventually conducted an "equine stop" and arrested the man for being drunk in public. 

A family member came to pick up the horse and bring it back home. 

