Man arrested in sword attack at Bakersfield airport: deputies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man assaulted someone with a sword and threw a rock that hit another person at Inyokern Airport last month, deputies say.

Gino Rivera, 35, was arrested after non-lethal rounds and a taser were used, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, vandalism, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and resisting arrest.

Early Sept. 18, deputies were called to the airport to a report of an assault and found Rivera had attacked a person with a sword and thrown a rock through a hangar window, striking a second person, according to sheriff’s officials.

Rivera brandished a sword at deputies and non-lethal rounds were fired but were ineffective, officials said. He led deputies on a short chase and a taser was deployed. He dropped the sword and control holds were used to take him into custody, deputies said.

The victims were taken to a hospital.

Rivera is due back in court Oct. 25. He’s held on $125,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.