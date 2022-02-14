Man arrested with heart-shaped meth rock in Santa Cruz, deputies say

Deputies found crystal methamphetamine that was shaped into a heart. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A man is spending his Valentine’s Day in jail after committing a romance fail.

A Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling on the graveyard shift when he pulled over a suspicious vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, the deputy found a crystal-like rock that was shaped into a heart, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy determined that the heart’s crystals were actually 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

“While it’s fitting for the day, it’s still super illegal,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The man was arrested on drug possession charges, and deputies offered up some Valentine’s Day advice.

“We don’t think this is the type of rock your significant other was hinting at for Valentine’s Day. Maybe just go with chocolates and roses next year instead,” deputies wrote.