Man charged in killing Sacramento police officer wears bandage to court

A California man charged in the killing a rookie Sacramento police officer made his first court appearance wearing a gauze pad covering what officials say was a self-inflicted injury.

Adel Ramos was appointed a public defender during Monday’s five-minute hearing. He spoke only to acknowledge his name and did not enter a plea.

Jail officials said Ramos is being watched around the clock in a barren cell after smacking his head Sunday against his bunk frame.

The 45-year-old Ramos faces a murder charge that could bring him the death penalty in the killing of 26-year-old Officer Tara O’Sullivan.

He’s also charged with attempting to kill her training officer and with possessing two illegal assault-style rifles.

Assistant Public Defender Diane Howard declined comment, as did Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

