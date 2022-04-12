BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday convicted a man of five counts of child sexual molestation, including rape, prosecutors say.

Jesus Rocha, 29, faces 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing next month.

The sexual assault happened March 26, 2021, according to prosecutors. It was reported that evening and Rocha was arrested.

He has a prior rape conviction from May 2011 in Oregon, prosecutors say.

“When sexual predators target and victimize a young child, public safety and every sense of justice demand severe penalties,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “This is especially with repeat offenders who have proven themselves to be beyond effective reform. Ensuring that such offenders serve lengthy prison sentences guards against future abuse and protects public safety.”