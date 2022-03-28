PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KRON) — A former corrections officer who caused a ruckus and nearly injured a police officer at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance car show was convicted Monday by a jury.

Robert Willis Davis, 61, was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer from a 2019 incident that unfolded at the prestigious, world-famous annual classic car show.

Davis was working as a chauffeur for a local company when he drove the wrong way on a one-way street. A police explorer ordered Davis to stop his vehicle and tried to block his path with a golf cart.

“Davis accelerated directly at the golf cart, forcing it off the road. Davis then accelerated directly toward (a police officer) who had drawn his weapon in response to the driver’s refusal to stop. Davis clipped Officer McKinnon as he drove by,” Monterey County prosecutors said.

A classic Ferrari is displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in 2014. (KRON4 photo)

Monterey County Sheriff’s commanders Mark Caldwell and Jason Smith witnessed the vehicle

assaults and chased after Davis.

After the commanders took Davis into custody, “Davis managed to escape from the police vehicle and rolled away, with his hands cuffed, across a Pebble Beach fairway,” prosecutors said.

The commanders chased Davis again and arrested him.