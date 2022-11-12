PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — A man who was found lying in the road in Pacific Grove early Saturday morning with a head injury has died and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Officers found the man lying in the middle of the road on Lane Street between Lane Street and Eardley Avenue at 2:42 a.m. Saturday, police said. They tried to save the man but the attempts were unsuccessful.

Anyone living in the area who might have surveillance video or witnessed anything that could be useful is asked to call (831) 648-3143 and request to speak with Detective Griffin, call the Tip Line at (831) 648-3159 or email pgpdrecords@cityofpacificgrove.org.

