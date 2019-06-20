Man fakes kidnapping at Fresno bank to pay for prostitute

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After police detained two suspects in an alleged kidnapping, the Fresno Police Department is now saying the “victim” faked it all to get out of paying more money for a prostitute.

A man walked into the Wells Fargo bank in downtown Fresno Thursday and told a bank teller he’d been kidnapped.

Apparently, the man told the teller he was being forced to get money from the bank.

The bank then called the police.

Police arrived on scene almost immediately after the 10:10 a.m. 911 call. Officers found two men in a van and detained them in the kidnapping, police said.

However, after further investigation, police say it was all a hoax.

The Police Department said one of the two suspects is a pimp, and the so-called victim of the faked kidnapping was trying to pay the pimp for a prostitute.

Police say the so-called victim spent the night with a prostitute on Wednesday.

The next day, the alleged pimp called the man and told him he wanted more cash for the transaction.

The man called a friend who brought a van and drove the man and the alleged pimp to the bank.

The man walked in and told the bank teller he’d been kidnapped and was being forced to withdraw money.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said that they knew the man wasn’t under duress because on the way to the bank, the trio stopped at a Valero, and the man got out and bought a beer.

There is no word on whether the man will be charged. Dyer said he could face charges of filing a false police report.

The driver and alleged pimp were released.

It was not immediately known why the man faked the kidnapping, nor how that was going to help his situation.

