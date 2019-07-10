Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Man found dead under Jeep may be 1st fatality linked to Ridgecrest quake: investigators

California

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (CNN) – Authorities in Nevada are investigating a possible earthquake-related death.

On Tuesday, Nye County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man pinned under a vehicle in Pahrump.

When they arrived, they found the victim, a 56-year-old male, dead.

Officials say it appears the man was giving the vehicle a tune-up at the time of his death.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have fallen off the jacks and crushed the man.

On July 4, a 6.4-earthquake hit Ridgecrest, California, and the effects were felt in Pahrump.

His identity has yet to be released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News