Man found dead under Jeep may be 1st fatality linked to Ridgecrest quake: investigators

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (CNN) – Authorities in Nevada are investigating a possible earthquake-related death.

On Tuesday, Nye County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a man pinned under a vehicle in Pahrump.

When they arrived, they found the victim, a 56-year-old male, dead.

Officials say it appears the man was giving the vehicle a tune-up at the time of his death.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have fallen off the jacks and crushed the man.

On July 4, a 6.4-earthquake hit Ridgecrest, California, and the effects were felt in Pahrump.

His identity has yet to be released.