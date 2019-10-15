Man goes to police station with body in car, says he killed 4 people

ROSEVILLE (CNN) – A man is in police custody after he walked into a Mt. Shasta police department and confessed to murder.

Authorities said around noon Monday Roseville police got a call from Mt. Shasta police saying the unidentified man walked in and claimed he killed four people.

Three of the victims were found at the man’s apartment in Roseville.

The fourth victim was in the trunk of his car that he drove to the police station.

Chris Olin, a former firefighter/EMT, saw law enforcement going in and out of an apartment just feet from his home with no idea what was going on.

“They said the boy’s name, we know you might be out there, a description of what he was wearing and we need you to contact the police department. You’re not in trouble. We just want to make sure you’re safe,” he said.

So far police have identified the suspect nor the victims and they don’t know when the crimes happened.

But they say the suspect and victims knew each other and they do not believe this was a random crime.

Authorities are still putting the pieces together, trying to figure out what happened.

Police plan to hold a news conference later Tuesday.

