Man in custody after police chase in Southern California

California

KTLA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KRON/KTLA) – Police chased a car that was swiftly moving through the streets of the San Fernando Valley on Monday evening. 

L.A. Police Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA that the pursuit began after reports were made of a man with a gun.

The man driving a black sedan took officers on a chase through the Sun Valley area, when a passenger got out of the car and started to run. 

The car continued to speed through intersections and drove around traffic.

Police backed off as the suspect pulled into a neighborhood. 

Around 6:30 p.m. the man got out of the car and sat on the curb before officers were able to take him into custody.

