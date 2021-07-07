Man injured after illegal firework explodes in his face

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mishap during a Fourth of July party caused a Bakersfield man to severely damage an eye.

Efren Gonzalez, 21, said he lit a firework and that, rather than shooting up in the air, it exploded in his face.

“I was at a park and my friend told me to light a firework. I volunteered and did it, and little did I know it popped right in my face,” he said. “I don’t know if it hit me because I heard the explosion right after (it exploded), and my eye started hurting.”

Gonzalez is being treated at UCLA Medical Center. His mother says the damage to his eye is so severe doctors may have to remove it.