Man killed by officer in Costco was nonverbal, cousin says

A man shot and killed by an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was reportedly nonverbal and had a mental disability.

Police in Corona, California say Kenneth French got into an argument before attacking the officer at a Costco.

The officer shot and killed French, and according to French’s cousin, the officer also shot French’s parents.

They’re in critical condition.

The cousin says French was unable to live on his own and had a disability preventing him from speaking or starting an argument.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries and is now out of the hospital.

The officer’s child, who was with him at the Costco, was not injured.

Police have not named the officer involved and say that the officer’s gun was the only weapon in the incident.

