(BCN) — A 24-year-old man was shot to death in Salinas on Wednesday evening.

Salinas police officers were called to the 1000 block of Sieber Street at about 6:10 p.m. after receiving a report of an injured man in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Officers found Ramon Angel Basurto suffering from a gunshot wound. He was provided medical care but died from his injuries.

The fatal shooting is under investigation by the Salinas Police Department. Anyone with information can contact Detective Pete Gomez at (831) 758-7162. Tips can be left anonymously at (831) 775-4222.

